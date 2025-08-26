Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi are gearing up for their upcoming film Jolly LLB 3. After impressing the audience in their respective lawyer roles in Jolly LLB 1 and 2, the two are now coming together for a courtroom showdown. Interestingly, this is not the first time the actors have shared screen space. Kumar and Warsi have previously collaborated on two movies, one of which was an action horror and the other was an action comedy.

They starred together as part of the same friends’ circle in Jaani Dushman, a horror-action film, while Bachchhan Paandey was a full-throttle action comedy — showcasing their versatility as co-stars before this dramatic reunion. It is important to note that after Jani Dushman, both collaborated again after 20 years in Bachchhan Paandey.

A Much-Awaited Reunion In Jolly LLB 3

After entertaining audiences together in Jaani Dushman and Bachchhan Paandey, Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi are all set to share the screen once again — this time in the much-awaited Jolly LLB 3. This time, the two stellar actors will face off in a gripping courtroom battle as lawyers Jolly Tyagi and Jolly Mishra. With high stakes and fiery arguments, their showdown promises to be both intense and engaging.

The two actors, both masters of comedy and timing, return not as allies but as rivals, with Akshay reprising his role as Jolly Mishra and Arshad Warsi returning as the OG Jolly, Jagdish Tyagi. Their clash inside the courtroom promises a battle of wit, satire, and plenty of fireworks, with Judge Tripathi (played by Saurabh Shukla) caught right in the middle.

Jolly LLB Continues to Win Hearts

Known for blending humour with hard-hitting truths, the Jolly LLB franchise has built a legacy of smart courtroom dramas that resonate with audiences. With both Jollys now facing off for the very first time, the sequel is shaping up to be the biggest and boldest chapter yet.

Directed by Subhash Kapoor, Jolly LLB 3 unites nostalgia, razor-sharp writing, and two powerhouse actors, promising one of the most thrilling cinematic showdowns of the year. The film is slated to hit theaters on September 19, 2025.

