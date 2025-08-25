Celebrated designer Manish Malhotra steps into film production with his debut project, Gustaakh Ishq, under his own banner, Stage5 Production. Touted to be a musical romance drama, the film features a stellar cast, including Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Naseeruddin Shah in key roles. Malhotra’s maiden theatrical production, Gustaakh Ishq, is set for big screens, releasing theatrically in November 2025.

Gustaakh Ishq: A Bold Love Story

Gustaakh Ishq is a bold and daring love story, Ishq — kucch pehle jaisa. Manish Malhotra has always carried cinema within him..the grandeur, the spectacle, the moods and moments that first stirred his imagination. Long before he became a household name in couture, the silver screen shaped his artistic vision. Set in the bylanes of Purani Dilli and Punjab’s fading kothis, Gustaakh Ishq is a love story of passion and unspoken desire, drawing from a world where architecture holds memory and music carries longing.

Directed by Vibhu Puri, the film unites some of the finest creative forces in the industry — music by Vishal Bhardwaj, lyrics penned by Gulzar, sound design by Oscar-winner Resul Pookutty, and cinematography by Manush Nandan. At its heart lies a stellar ensemble that defines contemporary Bollywood, from the legendary Naseeruddin Shah to the versatile Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sharib Hashmi.

Gustaakh Ishq: Manish Malhotra’s Vision Meets Bollywood’s Best

Speaking about his foray as a producer, Malhotra says, “My love for cinema began in childhood. The silver screen was my doorway to the world..watching colours, clothes, music, and lifestyles unfold in cinema halls shaped my imagination and inspired me to become a designer. Today, stepping into film production feels like my way of giving back to the medium that has given me everything. With Stage5 Production, the journey ahead is about embracing the unexpected; through stories, genres, and films that continue to surprise and inspire.”

Produced with his brother Dinesh Malhotra under his company, Stage5 Production, Gustaakh Ishq marks a new chapter for Manish Malhotra. It looks back at the magic of classic storytelling while stepping into the future of Indian cinema.

Gustaakh Ishq is set to arrive in theatres in November 2025, and we can’t wait to see a story that soothes our hearts.

Gustaakh Ishq Teaser

