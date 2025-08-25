The much-awaited musical saga Love in Vietnam is here to sweep audiences off their feet! Marking the first-ever India–Vietnam co-production, the film rekindles the magic of classic romance with breathtaking visuals, soulful melodies, and chemistry that feels tender and electric. Its songs have already struck a chord, capturing the innocence of young love and the depth of heartfelt emotions. With the trailer finally unveiled, fans get a glimpse of a love story that transcends borders, speaks through silence, and sings through every glance.

A Stellar Cast, A Timeless Bestseller, and a Celebration of Culture

Led by a charming trio Shantanu Maheshwari, Avneet Kaur, and acclaimed Vietnamese star Kha Ngan (celebrated as one of Asia’s 100 most beautiful women) the film also features legends Farida Jalal, Raj Babbar, and Gulshan Grover, adding gravitas to this moving tale.

Inspired by Sabahattin Ali’s acclaimed global bestseller Madonna in a Fur Coat, Love in Vietnam promises a story that’s as timeless as it is moving. The trailer launch itself was nothing short of a spectacle echoing with thunderous dhol beats, vibrant bhangra, and the colorful spirit of Bollywood, turning the event into a true cinematic celebration.

Directed by Rahhat Shah Kazmi and presented by Zee Studios, Love in Vietnam is a poignant musical love story produced by Captain Rahul Bali, Blue Lotus Pictures, Innovations India, Rahat Kazmi Film Studios, And Productions, Zebaish Entertainment, Tariq Khan Productions, Mango Tree Entertainment, and Samten Hills, Dalat.

Love in Vietnam releases in theaters on 12th September 2025.

Check out the trailer here:

For more of the latest updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Kajol’s Maa Ending Explained: Ambika’s Battle Against Aamsaja & The Dark Family Secret

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News