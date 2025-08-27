Mahavatar Narsimha has been ruling the box office and the IMDb charts along with the ticket windows for more than five weeks. The animation film produced by Kleem Productions and presented by Hombale Films, managed to enter the 300 crore club worldwide creating history!

In fact, last week, the animation film created history on IMDb, occupying the 20th spot globally, becoming the top Indian film on IMDb. However, this week, the film for the first time witnessed a drop, losing its position on IMDb.

Mahavatar Narsimha Takes The Second Spot

Currently, Mahavatar Narsimha has managed to claim the second spot in the list of Indian films that occupied a spot on IMDb. Globally, the film managed to claim a spot in the top 50, and rules at number 31 globally!

War 2 Supersedes Mahavatar Narsimha

This week, the film that superseded Mahavatar Narsimha is War 2. Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s Spy Universe biggie managed to claim the 28th rank globally, but is the top Indian film on the list.

Meanwhile, three other films that managed to claim a spot in the IMDb Top 100 most popular films worldwide are Coolie, Saiyaara, and Tehran. John Abraham’s Tehran needs a special mention since it is the only digital film that managed to occupy a spot in the IMDb list.

Check out the five Indian films that occupied a spot in the list of the top 100 films on IMDb Worldwide, along with their global rank!

1. War 2, Global Rank 28

2. Mahavatar Narsimha, Global Rank 31

3. Coolie, Global Rank 36

4. Saiyaara, Global Rank 94

5. Tehran, Global Rank 97

Note: The Most Popular charts on IMDb use data from the search behavior of IMDb’s more than 250 million monthly unique visitors to rank the hottest, most buzzed about movies and TV shows.

