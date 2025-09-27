Last year, a Gujarati film remake surprised everyone with its success. Vash was remade in Hindi as Shaitaan, and while Janaki Bodiwala was retained from the Gujarati film, Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan led the Hindi version of the remake. Now, in 2025, Vash Level 2 in Gujarati had a phenomenal box office run!

Janaki Bodiwala’s Film Earns Profit!

Mounted on a budget of reported 8 crore at the box office, Janaki Bodiwala’s film finished its theatrical run at 13.54 crore net collection in India. The film recovered its entire budget and churned out a profit of 69.25% at the box office.

Is Vash Level 2 A Hit At The Box Office?

However, Vash Level 2 missed the hit verdict at the box office. In 31 days, the film managed to churn out only 13.54 crore, missing the hit verdict by a good 2.46 crore. The horror film needed to earn 16 crore at the box office to claim a hit verdict!

3 Box Office Targets For Shaitaan 2

Janaki Bodiwala‘s Vash sequel has ended its theatrical run, but it has managed to set three major box office targets for Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan’s Shaitaan 2, if the film is made.

Top 3 Grossers Of The Year

Vash Level 2 is the second-highest-grossing Gujarati film of the year. It settled below Umbarro‘s 14.69 crore. Shaitaan sequel will have a tough spot making it to the top 3 films of the year, as it arrives in the theaters.

357% Higher Earnings Than Its Predecessor!

Vash Part 1 earned 2.95 crore at the box office, and the sequel has ended up earning 357% higher than its predecessor. However, Shaitaan earned 151 crore net in India in its lifetime. So to match its Gujarati counterpart, Shaitaan sequel would need to earn 357% higher than its predecessor, which is almost 690 crore!

Enters All-Time Gujarati Grossers

With a worldwide gross collection of 15.97 crore, Vash Level 2 has also entered all time top 10 Gujarati grossers at the box office. However, entering the all-time list for Hindi would be an impossible task for Shaitaan 2! Currently, the 10th highest grossing Hindi film worldwide is Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava with a gross collection of 827.06 crore.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2025 here.

Must Read: Jolly LLB 3 Worldwide Box Office Day 7: Needs To Earn This Much More To Enter Akshay Kumar’s Top 5 Films Post-COVID!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News