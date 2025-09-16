Like all other celebrities, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have always been in the limelight. Now, new gossip has reported that the darling duo might become parents soon. Although the two have remained tight-lipped about it, the rumors are on the rise. The news has made the fans excited on a large scale.

Growing Speculation Around The Couple

Over the past few weeks, the rumours of Katrina’s pregnancy have grown louder. From pap snaps to social media posts and tweets, fans believe something is brewing. Some people even believe that Katrina has been keeping a low profile to enjoy some semblance of privacy, at least during this period. Moreover, Katrina’s public appearances are always watched closely. A few loose-fitting clothes, or opting out of an event this much, and the grapevine is quick to call her pregnant.

NDTV reported that Katrina is expecting her firstborn, with the due date somewhere around October or November. Sources also said that she would take an extended hiatus from work post-delivery as she wants to spend time with her baby.

Vicky Kaushal’s Earlier Response

This is not the first time questions about pregnancy have come up. During the promotions of his film Bad Newz, Vicky Kaushal was asked about it. He replied that when the time comes, they will happily share such news, but at that moment, there was no truth to the speculations. He added that fans should first enjoy Bad Newz and then wait for the “good news.”

Now, with fresh buzz about Katrina’s pregnancy doing the rounds, everyone is waiting to see if the couple will confirm it themselves.

Professional Life

On the professional front, Katrina was last seen in Merry Christmas, which co-starred her with Vijay Sethupathi. On the other hand, Vicky was seen in Chhaava, a period drama. Despite their busy careers, the couple often shares glimpses of their personal moments on social media, keeping fans connected to their journey together.

If the recent reports turn out to be true, Katrina and Vicky will soon begin a new life as parents.

