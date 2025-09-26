Mohanlal’s Hridayapoorvam has managed to churn out profits at the box office, despite having a very intense clash with Naslen and Kalyani Priyadarshan’s superhero film Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra. But Mohanlal managed to hold its ground strongly, and after 29 days, it stands at a total net collection of 39.91 crore at the box office in India and 76.34 crore gross collection worldwide!

4h Highest Grossing Malayalam Film Worldwide

Mohanlal’s film is now the fourth-highest-grossing Malayalam film at the worldwide box office. The top spot, interestingly, is owned by Mohanlal‘s current competitor, Lokah Chapter 1, followed by L2: Empuraan at number 2, and yet again, Mohanlal’s Thudarum at number 3.

Hridayapoorvam Budget & Profit

Mounted on a budget of 30 crore, Hridayapoorvam managed to churn out a profit of 33% at the box office. This is only a little behind the tenth most profitable Malayalam film of 2025. The tenth spot is owned by Detective Ujjwalan, which churned out a profit of 42.44% at the box office against a budget of 4.5 crore and a lifetime collection of 6.41 crore.

In order to become the tenth most profitable Malayalam film of 2025, Hridayapoorvam needs to earn a total of 42.73 crore. Currently, it is 2.82 crore away from achieving this milestone!

Check out the top 5 Malayalam films of 2025 at the box office (Worldwide Gross Collection).

Lokah Chapter 1: 282.5 crore L2: Empuraan: 266.81 crore Thudarum: 235.38 crore Hridayapoorvam: 75.73 crore Alappuzha Gymkhana: 70. crore

Hridayapoorvam Box Office Summary

Check out the breakdown of Mohanlal’s film at the box office after 29 days.

India Net Collection: 39.91 crore

India Gross Collection: 47.09 crore

Budget: 30 crore

Profit: 9.91 crore

ROI%: 33%

Overseas Gross Collection: 29.25 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 76.34 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

