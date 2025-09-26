What a terrific debut They Call Him OG has made at the box office. It has surpassed almost every single Pawan Kalyan biggie to become his second highest-worldwide grosser, that too, in a single day! The Telugu gangster action drama has also knocked down Leo to clock the 7th biggest opening of Indian cinema. Scroll below for the day 1 worldwide updates!

OG Worldwide Box Office Day 1

It was evident from the pre-release hype that a record-breaking start was on the cards. Trade analysts predicted the earnings would land around 150 crore on the opening day. According to the official figures, OG has clocked a whopping 154 crore gross on day 1, living up to all the expectations.

They Call Him OG has surpassed Vakeel Saab global lifetime to score Pawan Kalyan’s second-highest worldwide grosser, that too on the opening day – simply earth-shattering!

Check out the top 3 Pawan Kalyan’s highest-grossing films at the worldwide box office:

Bheemla Nayak – 158.50 crores They Call Him OG: 154 crores Vakeel Saab – 137.50 crores

Records the 7th biggest opening for an Indian film globally!

Pawan Kalyan & Sujeeth’s duo has dominated Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo at the worldwide box office. It has scored the 7th biggest opening for an Indian film in history, also surpassing Prabhas’ Adipurush and NTR Jr’s Devara. Clearly, after the debacle of Hari Hara Veera Mallu, the lead actor has made a smashing comeback!

Take a look at the top 10 highest Indian openers at the worldwide box office:

Pushpa 2: 281.41 crores RRR: 223 crores Baahubali 2: 213 crores Kalki 2898 AD: 191.5 crores Salaar: 178.7 crores KGF 2: 163 crores They Call Him OG: 154 crores Leo: 144 crores Devara: 141.94 crores Adipurush: 140 crores

*estimates, official figures awaited.

