Bigg Boss 19 is moving towards another Weekend Ka Vaar, and this time, it will be Week 9. Recently, Bigg Boss contestants played a game of chains, which was the nomination task. The task ended with four names getting nominated for this week’s eviction. Amid this, there is a major update on a potential double eviction in Week 9.

Bigg Boss 19 Eviction Week 9: Double Eviction Incoming?

After the nomination task, Gaurav Khanna, Nehal Chudasama, Pranit More, and Baseer Ali got nominated for Week 9 elimination. According to an update from BiggBossOFC, a double eviction is planned for this week’s eviction. This means that not only one but two contestants might bid farewell to their Bigg Boss 19 journey.

Not only this, but BiggBoss_Tak also shared an update on Week 9 elimination. The source disclosed that he heard some shocking twist coming for this weekend’s eviction. Though Nehal is expected to get the fewest votes and is highly likely to get eliminated but Bigg Boss might go for a major twist.

This could happen when the power of elimination switches to the housemates and they decide who should leave the house. With all that is happening at the house, Week 9 elimination is surely going to be exciting to watch!

I heard there might be a shocking twist coming this weekend for eviction 👀 Nehal, who looks like the obvious one to get evicted, but things might change with a twist or maybe a double eviction! What if Bigg Boss flips the game and gives eviction power to the contestants… — BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) October 23, 2025

Who Is The New Captain In Bigg Boss 19?

Ahead of Weekend Ka Vaar this week, the house appointed a new captain. This time, it was Mridul Tiwari. The selection happened when the housemates were called into the assembly room and asked to name those people whom they wanted to be the next captain.

After getting the maximum votes, Mridul emerged as the winner and reigned as the new captain in the house. With the captaincy now switched, the dynamic of the house is expected to change drastically.

Captaincy Task Promo: Mridul Tiwari becomes the new captain of #BiggBoss19 house.pic.twitter.com/VzrHsRoUOx — BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) October 23, 2025

