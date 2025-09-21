In the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19, Salman Khan had a fun chat with the contestants. Before that, the housemates took part in a task where they had to put a black cross on the faces of those who, according to them, did not deserve to be in the Bigg Boss thumbnail.

After this, Salman told Mridul Tiwari that he looked very similar to legendary actor Junior Mehmood. He also reminded the housemates of the popular song “Hum Kaale Hain Toh Kya Hua Dilwale Hain.” This light remark caught attention, and fans soon began sharing split collages of Mridul and Junior Mehmood on social media. In this article, we will discuss who Junior Mehmood was.

Revisiting Junior Mehmood’s Life & Career

Junior Mehmood, born Mohammed Naeem Sayed, was a very popular child actor in Hindi cinema. The famous actor-comedian Mehmood, who saw his talent, named him “Junior Mehmood.” He debuted in 1966 with Mohabbat Zindagi Hai and went on to act in Brahmachari in 1968, which became a turning point for his career. After that, he worked in more than 265 movies across seven languages. Junior Mehmood also had experience directing and producing Marathi movies.

He mainly gained popularity for his innate comic timing and dynamic dance steps. Movies such as Do Raaste, Aan Milo Sajna, Haathi Mere Saathi, and Caravan made him extremely popular. It is said that at the height of his profession, directors made sure to include a Junior Mehmood segment to add more entertainment to films.

Junior Mehmood was a familiar face on tv in 90s and the thought that this teenager could be actually elder to my father appeared revolting. I am also not able to reconcile myself to the fact that this teenager has died at the age of 67 as his image as a child actor lingers on pic.twitter.com/7EwPmx1VNf — PRATIKSHIT SINGH (@PRATIXIT17SINGH) December 10, 2023

Junior Mehmood’s Legacy In Indian Cinema

Junior Mehmood was famous for his entertaining performances and hit one-liners. Although his popularity as a child actor decreased as an adult, he remained associated with the world of entertainment. He produced and directed Marathi films and operated stage shows and events under his name.

The veteran actor died in Mumbai at the age of 67. He left behind his wife, Naima Sayed, and two sons, Hasnain and Hasanrafi. His legacy continues to live on through his memorable roles, particularly in the movies Brahmachari and Do Raaste. Salman Khan’s remark on Bigg Boss 19 made fans remember Junior Mehmood’s eternal contribution to Indian film.

