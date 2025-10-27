The drama of the Bigg Boss 19 saga is expected to intensify as the show slowly makes its way to its grand finale. Presented by Salman Khan, the season has provided viewers with a blend of drama, emotion, and intense competition since the show began earlier this year. With dramatic twists and fiery arguments, this season has turned out to be one of the hottest versions of the show.

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale Date Locked?

According to X handle BiggBoss24x7, the finale of Bigg Boss 19 is likely to be scheduled on December 7, 2025. As of now, there are no official reports about whether the makers are considering an extension of the season. Nevertheless, it is certain to assume that if the TRPs of the show are going well, fans can expect an extension of one to two weeks.

🚨 The Grand FINALE of Bigg Boss 19 will take place on December 7, 2025. #SalmanKhan @BB24x7_ — BiggBoss24x7 (@BB24x7_) October 26, 2025

Makers Might Consider A Wild Card Twist

If the extension is approved, the entry of a new wildcard is likely to occur within the next month. The new player is likely to bring a wave of fresh energy, and with that, the current game is likely to undergo restructuring. This will mean the shaking of alliances, an increase in pressure on the existing players, and so forth; all of this will be before the finals.

In case you are not aware, Bigg Boss 19, which started in late August 2025, is being aired on Colors TV and JioCinema. The season’s theme, Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar, introduced a format where contestants share the power to make important decisions.

Following the recent eviction, the house currently features 12 contestants: Abhishek Bajaj, Ashnoor Kaur, Farrhana, Amaal Mallik, Gaurav Khanna, Kunicka Sadanand, Mridul Tiwari, Neelam Giri, Malti, Shehbaaz, Tanya Mittal, and Pranit More.

What Happened On The Recent Weekend Ka Vaar?

Last weekend, on the episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, the viewers witnessed a huge twist when a double eviction was shown to them. This week, four contestants were nominated for elimination: Gaurav, Pranit, Baseer, and Nehal.

Gaurav Khanna was the first one declared safe from the task. Nehal received her eviction from the house, and shortly afterward, Baseer Ali also had to pack his bags. The double eviction was a shock to both the viewers and housemates as everyone believed one contestant would leave.

Contenders who survived this double eviction are currently in a house with a stressful environment, while everyone else is preparing for the next nominations.

