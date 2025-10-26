Gauhar Khan has never been one to shy away from speaking her truth — whether it’s about work, love, or life’s toughest moments. From winning hearts in Bigg Boss 7 to making a mark in films like Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year, she’s known for her candor and courage. But beyond the glam and spotlight lies a deeply emotional chapter she once shared — one that revealed her strength as a woman and a mother. In a heartfelt chat, Gauhar opened up about suffering a miscarriage before the birth of her son, Zehaan.

Gauhar Khan’s Heartbreaking Revelation About Miscarriage

In a candid conversation with Debina Bonnerjee, Gauhar Khan made a heartfelt revelation about losing her first child before her son Zehaan. She shared, “I lost a pregnancy, and it was about 8-9 weeks when I lost the baby. So, that was also a natural conception, and at that point, you assume everything is going to be fine, and no one had expected me to lose my first child. So, that was extremely difficult, and it took me about 1-1.5 years to recover from that. By the time I gave birth to Zehaan, I was already 39, and if I wanted another child, it was now or never.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gauahar Khan (@gauaharkhan)

Gauhar Khan Opens Up About Working Through Her First Trimester

Gauhar also recalled how her work commitments didn’t pause even during pregnancy. The actor revealed she continued shooting intense action scenes while expecting. “In fact, I was shooting throughout my first pregnancy. Mere dono pregnancy mein first three months tak I was shooting action shows. So, both my babies are going to be action babies. Zehaan already is because I was blasting bombs and all of that while I was shooting Fauji 2 ka finale in Pune. If I am in the middle of the shoot, I can’t be unprofessional in my duties as an actor. The action directors are very accommodating, and they shoot the scenes accordingly,” Gauhar added.

The former Bigg Boss winner further mentioned that she was shooting Shiksha Mandal while she was pregnant with her first child. During that shoot, she had done horse riding and all the action scenes. She lost her pregnancy just a month after that. Gauhar also shared that she finds it strange that every time she is pregnant, she is doing an action role.

Gauhar Khan recently launched her own YouTube podcast, MaaaNoranjan, where she openly discusses topics like motherhood, pregnancy, and more. In the first episode, Gauhar revealed she faced a miscarriage before Zehaan’s birth. She shared, “There’s one thing I never told everyone. I did have a miscarriage before Zehaan. What should I tell you about that feeling? It’s impossible to describe. It was a pregnancy, and I lost the baby after almost 9 weeks. That loss was extremely difficult. And I’ll be able to talk about it more in the upcoming episodes.”

More About Gauhar Khan

Gauhar Khan was crowned Miss International India 2002 at the Femina Miss India pageant. She marked her Bollywood debut in 2009 in a supporting role in Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year alongside Ranbir Kapoor. She has also participated in several reality TV shows, including Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 3, Bigg Boss 7, and Khatron Ke Khiladi 5.

Gauhar Khan married Zaid Darbar on December 25, 2020. The duo welcomed their first child, Zehaan, on May 10, 2023. They recently embraced parenthood by welcoming their second child, Farwaan, on September 1, 2025.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gauahar Khan (@gauaharkhan)

