The Gaza-Israel conflict has escalated after the Gaza-based terror group Hamas launched a surprise offensive against Israel. While earlier, actress Nushrratt Bharuccha was stranded in Israel and is currently back home, actress Gauahar Khan has reacted to the escalating tensions.

The actress took to her X, formerly called Twitter on Sunday and shared her stance on the matter. Gauahar wrote, “Since when did the oppressor become the oppressed?? Convenient eyesight of the world!! Blind to years n years of history of oppression (sic).”

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which started in the mid-20th century, is an ongoing military and political conflict in the Levant. Despite various attempts made to resolve the conflict as part of the Israeli-Palestinian peace process – alongside other efforts to resolve the broader Arab-Israeli conflict, it is one of the world’s longest continuing conflicts.

Check out Gauahar Khan’s post here:

Since when did the oppressor become the oppressed ????? Convenient eyesight of the world !!!!! Blind to years n years of history of oppression . — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) October 7, 2023

Meanwhile, Nushrratt Bharuccha was back in India earlier this afternoon. She was in Israel to participate in Haifi Film Festival. With the help of the Embassy, she is being brought back home via a connecting flight.

Her publicist shared, “We have finally managed to get in touch with Nushrratt and with the help of the Embassy, she is being safely brought back home. We did not get a direct flight so she is on a connecting flight home. For her further safety, more details cannot be shared but as soon as she lands in India, we will inform you. We are relieved and thank God that she is safe and on her way to India.”

