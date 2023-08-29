After the grand success of Bigg Boss OTT, the Salman Khan hosted show is all set to be back on Indian television with the 17th season. Ahead of its official announcement, reports suggest that the new season of Bigg Boss will premiere on September 30, which is quite expected as mostly Bigg Boss starts on the first weekend of October and runs for a time duration of around four months.

There are rumours that like other seasons, the makers have already planned for several twists in the game to ensure that the audience remain hooked to the show. From contestants, theme to couples expected, there are several ongoing speculations on social media.

This year, Bigg Boss is going to be Singles vs Couples. While there are rumours that the makers are planning to bring seniors inside the house, latest reports suggest that not seniors but the Bigg Boss team is planning to bring mentors. In a latest update, Bollywood Life reported that the mentors will help and guide the contestants to make their game better by sharing their image outside and inside, audience’s reaction, what’s happening inside the house behind their back and so on and so forth. This will reportedly happen every week.

Earlier in Bigg Boss 14, Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan and late Sidharth Shukla had entered the house in the senior format, but it seems the makers are not willing to repeat the same format anymore. So, no former contestants will join as mentors on the show.

However, contestants who have participated earlier can join the show this time but with their partners. Celebrities who were single before but are in a relationship can enter the show this time.

On the other hand, stars who were in a relationship earlier, but parted ways may also enter as singles. According to a report in Tellychakar, former contestants Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash might be seen on Bigg Boss 17. The duo had participated in Bigg Boss 15 and that’s where their love had blossomed. However, this news still remains a speculation till now.

Apart from Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash, reports also suggest that Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary, Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shahnawaz Shaikh, Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin, Sambhavna Seth and Avinash Dwivedi may also enter the show.

Meanwhile, rumours have suggested that Ankita Lokhande will enter the house with her husband Vicky Jain in the new season. Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav may also be a part of Bigg Boss 17.

