While the gripping fever of Bigg Boss OTT 2 is still in the air with many obsessing over ‘Systummm,’ buzz around Bigg Boss 17 has already commenced. According to the latest reports, the Salman Khan-hosted controversial season will come back for Season 17, with many celebrated stars from Bollywood and Television. The rumours have suggested Ankita Lokhande will enter the house with her husband Vicky Jain in the new season.

Ankita Lokhande became a household name with her portrayal of Archana in Zee TV’s Pavitra Rishta which featured her with late actor and her former boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput. She then forayed into Bollywood with Kangana Ranaut’s much-ambitious film ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’ in which she portrayed the role of Jhalkari Bai.

Now, as per the latest buzz, Ankita and her husband Vicky are set to take on a new challenge and will be seen in the next season of Bigg Boss. According to a report in India Today, Ankita and Vicky are all set to participate in ‘Bigg Boss 17’ this year. If all the rumours are true, fans cannot be happier to witness this power couple being their candid best inside the house. Also, being the powerful woman that Ankita is with a massive fan following, she will definitely add substance to the show, bringing her star power.

Prior to Ankita and Vicky, television couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla made heads turn with their camaraderie and love in the show. The couple were seen in the house in Bigg Boss 14 with Rubina clinching the title.

Meanwhile, the grapevine is also abuzz with rumours that Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav may also be a part of Bigg Boss 17. Without giving too much details into the upcoming season, Elvish recently revealed that be it him or anyone else, there will definitely be one YouTuber in Bigg Boss 17.

Well, fans are left hanging in the balance with Elvish’s statement and are looking forward to more scoop as they anticipate the next season of the reality show.

