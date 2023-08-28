The Internet has been buzzing ever since YouTuber Elvish Yadav emerged as the winner of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2. From being a YouTube sensation, entering Bigg Boss as a wild card to winning the reality show, Elvish has undergone a thrilling transformation.

And, the Elvish Army is waiting eagerly to know if their favourite star is entering Bigg Boss 17. Though Elvish took to his Vlog and asked his fans for suggestions whether he should participate in Bigg Boss 17 or not, there is no confirmation yet.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now, in his recent vlog, the YouTuber offered a sneak peek into his new home. The new grand abode of the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner is still undergoing construction and has not been fully completed. While visiting his new home, Elvish Yadav said, “Toh finally Bigg Boss ke baad mai pheli baari apne naye ghar pe aaya hu.”

During the mini house tour, Elvish revealed that the two-storey house will have an internal lift. According to him, his mother will be staying on the ground floor, while he will have the first floor completely dedicated for himself. In the vlog, Elvish said that his luxury room will have a walk-in wardrobe, a massive washroom, and a huge room. He playfully added that there will be an adjoining terrace where Elvish plans to drink with his future wife.

Check out the video:

Fans are super happy after getting a sneak-peek of Elvish Yadav’s new house and showered immense love on him. One fan wrote, “One of the best thing about dude is that he never takes credit for himself when he archives some thing. He always respect us the audience and his team, and he is politie in all his video. we congratulations ourselves on for this achievement.more to come and everything to come we are always with you,” while another said, “This man is Literally Born to Make a History”.

Online rumours suggest that his 16 BHK house new house is worth INR 10 crore, however, there is no official confirmation on this. Elvish Yadav, who walked away with the whopping prize money of INR 25 lakh from the Bigg Boss house, was reportedly paid INR 15-20 lakh during his stint on the show. The YouTuber has a net worth of INR 2 crore.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such updates about your favourite stars!

Must Read: ‘MTV Roadies’ Star Prince Narula Turns Leader Mode On As He Teaches Importance Of Dignity, Respect To Gang Members

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News