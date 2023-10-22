Gauahar Khan is one of the most-loved and adored actresses of Tinsel Town, who has won many hearts with her participation in Bigg Boss 7, her dazzling songs, and even films. Before becoming a well-known name in the industry, she was a renowned VJ during her initial days in TV. After marrying Zaid Darbar in 2020, the actress welcomed a baby boy last year in December, whom she has named Zehaan. The diva, who is known for voicing her opinions boldly, in a recent interview opened up about the time she was made to feel uncomfortable.

The actress has often courted controversies for the strong and bold opinions she shares on social media platforms. Recently, she was targeted by trolls for allegedly lending her support to Gaza during the Israel-Gaza war. The actress is currently in the news for different reasons. Scroll down.

Not many know after becoming a famous model, Gauahar Khan started her career as VJ on TV, and interviewed different personalities. In a recent interview, the Bigg Boss 7 winner opened up about facing an awkward with a famous personality whom she had gone to interview. While the actress refrained from taking any names, it was revealed that the person in question held her hand throughout the interview and kept asking for her number.

Gauahar Khan told Bollywood Bubble, “He wouldn’t let go of my hand. I was like, ‘This is awkward. How do I pull my hand out?’” However, the director of the show had already witnessed the same and told Khan to directly go to her room and lock it.

“I didn’t know why he said that, but I followed his instruction. Later, I came to know that this star was asking for my number, where I was and why I didn’t meet him before leaving,” said Chand Bibi of Ishqzaaade.

In the same interview, Gauahar Khan also shared an interesting anecdote of the time she had gone to interview Govinda. “Years later, I went to interview him at his bungalow. Before I started, I told her I have a photo when I was just two-years old. He suddenly stood up and said, ‘Iss ladki ko yaha se bhejo (Take this girl out from here). I don’t want to do the interview’. I was shocked when he laughed out loudly asking me to sit down as he was just joking.”

Coming back, well, this isn’t the first time an actress has opened up about being uncomfortable with such personalities they’ve met in real life.

