Actress Gauahar Khan became the talk of the town soon after her Tweet on the deadly Israel-Palestine war surfaced and went viral online. In a shocking turn of events, Palestine-based terror group Hamas launched on the Middle East County, sending shock waves across the globe. Ever since it began, who’s who of the industry are taking to social media to react to the same?

While doing the same, the former Bigg Boss winner found herself in trouble when netizens alleged that she was in support of Hamas. However, the actress has clearly cleared her stance and said all she wanted to say was ‘All lives matter.’

It all began when Gauahar Khan Tweeted, “Since when did the oppressor become the oppressed ????? Convenient eyesight of the world !!!!! Blind to years n years of history of oppression.” A journalist called her out for allegedly being a ‘Hamas’ supporter. Hitting back at her the actress said ‘War is a war’ adding that ‘Israel is a terrorist state’.

Gauahar wrote in next Tweet, “Shocking that u being a research journalist, r closed off to actual facts . Hamas is a terrorist outfit , ok , n in that same tone , Israel is a terrorist state . Becoz what they have time n again is attacked without provocation, grabbed land wrongfully for years since 1948 , killed innocents for years together, attacked Al aqsa every time they thought it was ok . N now this Hamas attack is being seen as a clean pass to bomb Palestine more n kill more . So Palestinian lives don’t matter ??? War is war , it’s always instigated by one n then on it’s a viscous cycle , read up on when this started n how it’s going in numbers , n then talk . Israel is responsible for never paying attention to human rights , land invasion , ethnic cleansing, more than 1000 prisoners some of them children , but I guess the world will be blind to anything bad happening to the Muslim world . Alas this was not Ukraine I guess.”

Soon after her Tweet surfaced, she got schooled by netizens and was reprimanded for her choice of words on social media. Slamming Gauahar Khan a user wrote, “In the same tone, you’d defend Pakistan and ISI too; just coz they’re fellow Muslims?,” while another said, “I firmly believe that you would defend Pakistan and ISI in the same unwavering manner, simply because they are fellow Muslims. It’s fascinating beliefs can sometimes shape perspectives.”

A third one wrote, “Wo sab thik hai.. tumahre pov me Israel galat hai no problem.. lekin bas ek baar bol do ki Hamas walo ne Jo innocent civilians ko mara wo galat tha .. bas ek baar.. taki Bigboss me tumko jo support kiya tha uska regret na Karu…”

A fourth one commented, “You should seriously consider refreshing your knowledge of history. It’s not wise to discuss something irrelevant just to stay in the spotlight without understanding the basics. Of course, you might speak and tweet this way because of your new family’s support #privileged and not #responsible.” A few more wrote:

Hypocrisy — Mr Khan (@Shahrukh_Lilgar) October 9, 2023

Israel is the occupier, while Palestine is regarded as the one being occupied, without any room for debate or alternative viewpoints. — Bhat Rayees (@rayees1410) October 9, 2023

Shocking that you have a view on terror which resembles religious zealotry — Sandiiip (@IndiaUnleashed_) October 9, 2023

Gauahar Khan later said in her concluding Tweet, “Killings are wrong , All killings are wrong . Let the world have peace . Let it stop right at the very beginning of it . There is no right or wrong in war , it’s ALL wrong . So all countries must adhere to human rights , ALL lives matter , ALL lives matter . ALL lives matter . Can’t say it more clearly . All wars must stop .. Live n let live.”

Well, what are thoughts on Gauahar Khan’s point of view? Do let us know.

