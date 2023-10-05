That time of the year is almost here! Well, we are talking about TV’s most controversial reality show, Bigg Boss, which is all set to return with its 17th edition. The show, which is watched and loved by millions, enjoys a massive fan following not only due to its controversial nature but also its handsome host, Salman Khan. Ever since the makers released the promos, a lot has been said and written about the show’s theme and its tentative contestants.

From the past few days, a lot of names have been doing the rounds of social media who are allegedly the strong contestants of the 17th season. However, BB’s biggest fan page has recently revealed its eight alleged confirmed contestants.

Taking to Twitter, Bigg Boss fan page The Khabri revealed the eight names and alleged that all these are the confirmed contestants to enter the Bigg Boss 17. The Tweet read, “Some Confirmed names for Bigg Boss17. Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Armaan Malik, Payal Malik, Isha Nalviya, Abhishek Kumar, Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt. There are more names you read on different portals, but we couldn’t confirm them as of now.”

Soon after the video went viral, netizens shared their thoughts. While one said, “Mujhe toh lagta hai yeh season flog hoga yeh saare contestant ke sath toh koi interesting nahi lagta.”

Some Confirmed names for #BiggBoss17

1 #AnkitaLokhande and

2 #VickyJain

3 #ArmaanMalik and

4 #PayalMalik

5 #IshaNalviya and

6 #AbhishekKumar

7 #AishwaryaSharma and

8 #NeilBhatt There are more names you read on different portals, but we couldn't confirm them as of now — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) October 4, 2023

Another commented, “Isha malviya and Priyanka chahar choudhary is my favourite since udariyaan so can’t wait to see her.” A third one commented, “Post bigg Boss ott2 >> bigg boss 17” While fourth one said, “Koi bhi jyada pasand nehi. Looking forward to Ankita and Armaan. Expecting nasty drama from Ash, neel and Isha.”

While the Twitter handle claims these names to be confirmed, a few media reports have also mentioned the names of celebs like Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Abhishek Malhan, Jiya Shankar, Shafaq Naaz, Sachin Meena, Seema Haider, Jay Soni and many others.

Well we shall wait for the makers to announce the names officially.

