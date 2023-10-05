Bigg Boss, one of the most controversial reality TV shows on Indian television, is all set to come back with its 17th season with a fresh bunch of contestants. The show is likely to go on air on October 15, 2023. The makers launched the theme for this season ‘Iss baar game nahin hoga sabke liye same to same,’ with the introduction of three game-changing mantras: Dil Dimaag aur Dum in the series of promos.

Just like in the previous seasons, Bollywood actor Salman Khan will be back as the host of the show. However, he might not be available for the entire season. This is because Salman Khan currently wants to be focus on his upcoming films.

While ‘Tiger 3’ is gearing up for a Diwali release, Salman Khan’s next Dharma film will go on floors in November. Thus, owing to the packed schedule, the ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan‘ star has informed the makers that he might not host all the episodes. But, while we get confirmation regarding who will step into his shoes, the fans can’t keep their calm to know more about the details.

Talking about the contestants of the upcoming season, the makers are already in talks with several celebrities to take part in the show, while a few have already given a nod for the show. According to reports, Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain have agreed to take on the new challenge and will be seen in the upcoming season as a couple.

And, guess what! Ankita Lokhande might just break all the records by becoming the highest paid contestant of BB 17. Rumours and speculations suggest that she might ask for a whopping fee of over Rs. 10 to 12 lakh per week. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same. Last year, contestant Sumbul Touqeer Khan was the highest paid contestant of Bigg Boss 16 with a staggering amount of Rs. 12 lakh per week.

Meanwhile, other rumoured celebrities who have been approached for the show and are likely to enter Bigg Boss 17 are Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt, Youtuber Armaan Malik and Payal Malik, Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar, and others.

