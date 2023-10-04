Social media sensation Uorfi Javed, who came to the limelight after her stint at Bigg Boss OTT, never fails to amaze her fans with her sartorial choices. The fashionista pulls off crazy DIY outfits created by her, which ranges from weird outfits made from bandages to ropes or even razor blades. From being brutally mocked by trolls, receiving rape and death threats to FIR’s being file against her, Uorfi Javed has faced it all and still continues to face all the backlash with a smile on her face.

While many people wonder and salute her confidence to continue doing what she likes, others question her choices day and night. Several eminent personalities such as Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shilpa Shetty and a few others have appreciated her creation. On several occasions, Uorfi has spoken about the trolls that she faces and her reactions to those. But this time, she did something different. Scroll down to read about her latest confessions.

In a latest conversation at the India Today Conclave Mumbai, Uorfi admitted that she indeed benefits from being s*xualised. But at the same time, she also said that she is not the first person to do so. Uorfi said, “I admit that I benefit from the s*xualization of my life, but this is nothing new. Films and directors have done this for ages. They sexualize women in their film, but women face…”

“Backlash while directors and producers make money. I wanted to take charge. I wanted to fuck myself and I wanted to make my own money,” the actress added.

She also spoke about how she was struggling to make ends meet as an actor but it was post Bigg Boss when she realised that she can actually make more from this opportunity. Uorfi said, “I knew that this was my only chance for fame or success or maybe to earn a decent amount of money. So I knew that s*xualizing my body in front of the cameras could attract me to viewers. I didn’t know anything about money at that time.”

Uorfi further added, “But maybe some attention and then we’ll figure it out from there.” The actress confessed that she loves being in front of the paparazzi as it’s her happiest place. When Uorfi was asked about her creative ideas for reels, she laughed and said, “More fools, more views.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

Must Read: The Kapil Sharma Show’s ‘Chingaari’ Rochelle Rao Welcomes Baby Girl With Husband Keith Sequeira, Bigg Boss Couple Makes An Adorable Announcement [Watch]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News