The ongoing television show ‘Anupamaa’ has a massive fan following among the audience and the actors of the show have now become a household name. Ever since the show went on air, in COVID, it’s been ruling the TRP charts almost every day. In fact, the show proved that the audience is quite open to new stories and creative plots over regular saas-bahu drama. And, thus now, ‘Anupamaa‘ makers are leaving no stone unturned to keep their viewers hooked to their TV sets.

Anupama and Anuj’s love story has won the hearts of the audience and they never miss a chance to give their opinions regarding the episodes. And, the latest one is not an exception.

In the latest episode of Anupama, Samar Shah (Sagar Parekh) can be seen dead and the complete blame has come on Anuj Kapadia (Gaurav Khanna). He got involved in a fight with Sonu, though many felt it wasn’t required. But Anuj, who stood up against all wrong earlier too, witnessed eve teasing and he couldn’t hold himself back.

But now, it’s difficult for the audience to accept Samar’s death as he was the only one who loved Anupama in the Shah house since the very beginning. Thus, the netizens have started blaming Anuj for his anger issues. And, the internet is divided as all the Anuj fans have come in his support saying that the brat had indeed crossed his boundaries by bringing up Anuj’s family and ladies into the conversation and he deserved it.

Meanwhile, the upcoming promos shows Anupamaa is mentally unstable after her son Samar’s death and even ignores Anuj as subconsciously she too agrees with Vanraj Shah (Sudhanshu Pandey), who blames Anuj for Samar’s death. Anuj fans also claim that he definitely doesn’t deserve this after waiting for 26 years for his love.

One fan said, “This is #AnujKapadia for you ladies and gentlemen… who has never thought twice to help someone in need… that too without even thinking abt his own safety… AK too could have injured/died at that time…just saying. PS: this FD needs to learn quite a lot from him!” while another wrote, “He was completely unaware of Samar’s action . It was an instant decision by Samar to jump in order to save #AnujKapadia bcoz the bullet was shot,& there was no time left to warn him. It was very unfortunate that in this attempt, Samar had to lose his life.”

A third comment read, “Listen to what AK says in the bg wen #Anupamaa calls Samar he clearly reacted to his instigation bcoz he doesn’t want to be called a coward 😥🤦‍♀️ this hs paved way for VS to accuse him”. Another netizen said, “V wanted #Anujkapadia to ignore the boys actions bt he didn’t and he stood up for that girl against the boys nd saved her frm molestation. Hope that instead of ignoring the molestation of any girl, all men will stand up for girls like Anuj stood up for that girl.”

This is #AnujKapadia for you ladies and gentlemen… who has never thought twice to help someone in need… that too without even thinking abt his own safety… AK too could hv injured/died at that time…just saying🙄

PS: this FD needs to learn quite a lot from him!😏#Anupamaa

He was completely unaware of Samar's action .

It was an instant decision by Samar to jump in order to save #AnujKapadia bcoz the bullet was shot,& there was no time left to warn him.

V wanted #Anujkapadia to ignore the boys actions bt he didn't and he stood up for that girl against the boys nd saved her frm molestation👏👏. Hope that instead of ignoring the molestation of any girl, all men will stand up for girls like Anuj stood up for that girl. #Anupamaa

Vanraj stopped Anuj because the girl in question was NOT his daughter. Anuj stepped in to help because the girl in question was NOT his daughter. Know the difference! Anuj's anger is not the problem. The lack of it in men during such situations is the problem. #Anupamaa

Angry issues…slow👏

If any1 talking abt ur kid,wife using vile words.He shld just ignore & not react to it,Right.

Any sane person wil react like Anuj.

Dat's d normal reaction.

Dat guys is assaulting a girl & warns do d same to his fam.But acc to u he shld ignore👏#Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/65R2LeKFlk — Suma (@Suma_VM) October 3, 2023

