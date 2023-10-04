Season 4 of Sex Education is doing wonders for Netflix once again, especially in the United Kingdom. The teen s*x comedy drama has secured the numero uno spot there, with more than two million people enjoying the Asa Butterfield starrer on the leading streaming giant. The latest season has toppled At Home With The Furys documentary and it is only set to grow from here looking at its past records with previous seasons. Scroll down to know the details.

Apart from Asa Butterfield, the fourth season of Sex Education stars Gillian Anderson, Ncuti Gatwa, Emma Mackey, Connor Swindells, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Alistair Petrie, and a few others. Season one of the award-winning series was released in 2019 and the latest one was up for streaming on September 21, 2023.

Speaking of the viewership Sex Education is enjoying, according to Deadline, season four was watched by 2.75 million viewers from its release date on September 21 to September 24. If we talk about the second episode, 2.4 million people enjoyed the show in the UK. The show easily left behind the documentary series on boxer Tyson Fury called At Home With The Furys as 2.6 million logged in to watch it in August 2023. According to Barb- UK’s official audience research, Sex Education amassed 25.4 million views for two weeks in a row.

Speaking of the UK, with its 2.75 million viewers, season four of Sex Education was placed at the 35th spot to become the biggest show of the week, with Strictly Come Dancing topping the list with 8.4 million viewers. Speaking of the latest, Sex Education 4 topped the list with a total of 13.4 million views in its second week.

In the last week of September, Sex Education season 4 left behind Netflix’s One Piece as the most-watched TV series of the week globally. Interestingly, the first season had scored 40 million viewers.

For more web stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: When Jennifer Lawrence Made Bradley Cooper Feel Embarrassed For Sweating From His B*tt More Than His Armpit & Mockingly Said: “I’m Pretty Sure He Sweats From His B*tt First…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News