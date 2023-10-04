TV personality couple Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeira, who were also seen in the reality show ‘Bigg Boss 9’, have announced the birth of their first bundle of joy, a baby girl.

Rochelle and Keith took to Instagram, where they shared a post about their newborn. They shared a video, which mentioned that the baby was born on October 1.

Rochelle Rao’s caption read, “Praising God for the greatest blessing He could ever grant us, our little girl , Baby Sequeira born on the first of October 2023. Thank you guys for all your undying love and support through this amazing journey we love you And thanks @vasavi.todifor this cutest edit! I prayed for this child, and the Lord has granted me what I asked of him. 1 Samuel 1:27 #blessed #firstchild #excitedparents #babygirl,” they captioned the clip, which shows the tiny feet of their baby.”

Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeira dated each other for a long time before tying the knot in February 2018.

Rochelle Rao has also worked in reality shows such as ‘Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 6’, ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 5’ and ‘Nach Baliye 9’. She has also been a part of the comedy show The Kapil Sharma where she portrayed the role of a hot nurse.

Keith Sequeira appeared in a music video ‘Shake It Daddy’ with Ayesha Taki and played the lead role in the TV Show ‘Dekho Magar Pyaar Se’ and ‘Diya Aur Baati Hum’.

Must Read: Rakhi Sawant Says, “I Feel Like Vomiting That I Got Married…” Reacting To Adil Khan Durrani’s Accusations Of Her 41 Lakh Worth Car Being An Illegal Purchase

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News