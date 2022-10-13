Sajid Khan has been termed as a s*xual predator by Uorfi Javed. It happened only after multiple women including Mandana Karimi, Sherlyn Chopra, Aahana Kumra, Jiah Khan amongst others revealed their horrific casting couch experiences. While debates around him being a part of Bigg Boss 16 is ongoing, Diya Aur Baati Hum actress Kanishka Soni has now come forward to share her ordeal with the filmmaker. Scroll below for more details!

Kanishka had previously come forward to detail her casting couch experience. She, however, refrained from calling out names as she was scared of what the powerful individuals could do to her. We have recently also seen how DCW chief Swati Maliwal has been getting rape threats after she demanded ouster of Sajid from Bigg Boss 16.

In a detailed video on Instagram, Kanishka Soni has called out Sajid Khan for making s*xual advances at her. She revealed more about it in her caption that read, “I am extremely scared of revealing name of a person about whom I spoke in my interviews last month that he called me up at his home & asked me to raise my Top & show stomach for giving me role into his movie in 2008 but now since he is into big boss & on demand from many film fraternity friends I am telling the entire story, experience & exactly what happened..his demands for offering me roles, I feel so insecure while telling you all the whole truth , these powerful personalities can kill me anytime & I am hopeless from Indian government & laws but I trust GOD & have FAITH that the struggle I went through bcoz of them he will answer me all together .”

Kanishka Soni continued, “I am talking about #sajidkhan whom you all have accepted into #bigboss , specially my question is for @beingsalmankhan ji who is my fav & everyone’s , how come he doesn’t look at the characters big boss choose before selecting anyone for big boss ? Please watch the whole video it’s long but whatever I could speak by heart I am sharing with the whole world 🙏 after this I never want to come back to INDIA , I am scared but not WEAK .. I am POWERFUL, POSITIVE & ENERGIZED for the new beginning of my career in HOLLYWOOD.”

Here’s the post shared by Kanishka Soni:

