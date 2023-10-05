Time and again, we see actors landing in troubled situations every now and then. Bobby Darling, who’s a renowned actress and ex-Bigg Boss contestant, recently landed in tough situation when she was harassed. In April this year, the actress was in the news for moving the Supreme Court asking for legal recognition of same-s*x marriage rights. Later, she grabbed headlines for suffering mental and physical abuse. Now she’s in the news for altogether different reasons.

Since last night, a video has been doing the rounds of social media, and it sees the former Bigg Boss contestant landed in trouble while traveling in Delhi. She was earlier in the news for filing an FIR against her husband, Ramnik Sharma. Scroll down for details.

Recently, a video of Bobby Darling surfaced on the web and it has taken the internet by storm for all the controversial reasons. The viral clip sees the actress getting into a physical fight with a male passenger while traveling in the Delhi Metro. While much cannot be figured out in the video, the actress is seen hurling abuses and kicking the co-passenger. However, soon after, CISF personnel is seen intervening.

In the clip, Bobby Darling is seen wearing a red kurta paired with black leggings and red dupatta. The actress is seen getting physical with the male passengers for the reasons best known to her. Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Soon after the video went viral, netizens bashed the passenger and called it ‘harassment’. One wrote, “Metro is the best place for entertainment,” while another said, “Risky hai metro me travel krna.”

A third angry netizen commented, “That’s harassment why the hell was the police man doing ?”

A fourth one said, “Abusing so crassly in front of kids.. we are really doomed..”

Well, the whole story behind the video is yet to be revealed. We shall wait before making any comments on the same.

Meanwhile, stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

Must Read: The Kapil Sharma Show’s ‘Chingaari’ Rochelle Rao Welcomes Baby Girl With Husband Keith Sequeira, Bigg Boss Couple Makes An Adorable Announcement [Watch]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News