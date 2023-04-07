Delhi girl Rhythm Chanana took the internet by storm by after she decided to travel in the metro dressed in a bralette and a miniskirt. As soon as the video surfaced, it went viral, and suddenly she was all over the news. The 19- year -old has earned a lot of popularity, and people are now interested to know more about her. Recently, she opened up about on she being compared to social media sensation Uorfi Javed, who is also known for her unconventional fashion choices. Scroll below to read the details.

Rhythm’s Instagram profile has several reels on her profile, where one can get a glimpse of her bold fashion choices. However, in a lot of posts, there is a constant comparison of her with Uorfi. In fact, netizens also felt that her style is heavily inspired by her. But now she has reacted to it and revealed that when she started off putting content, she wasn’t even aware of who Javed is.

During an interview with Telly Talk India, Rhythm Chanana, who is currently breaking the internet after her video from Delhi went viral opened up about on comparison with Uorfi Javed. She said, “I want to clarify that on the internet, there are some articles stating that I got to know about Uorfi from the past few days. No, I know about her for the past few months. Jab maine aise kapade pehenna start kiya tha, toh tab mujhe Uorfi Javed ke baare mein nahi pata tha.I started uploading my videos on Insta in December (2022), and people started commenting that I am copying Uorfi Javed. After that, I started checking her profile. I reactivated my Instagram profile in December.”

Rhythm further added, “Main Uorfi Javed ko dekhne ke liye Instagram download kiya tha. Meanwhile, I was uploading my photos and videos. If you notice there is a gap in my Instagram, from October to December 2022.”

Sharing her views on Uorfi Javed she revealed that she likes her and in fact, the entire country knows, but she is not copying her and confessed, “ I really like her, I feel admired and motivated by her.”

