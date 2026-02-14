Dhanush and Kriti Sanon’s Tere Ishk Mein is surprisingly hitting great numbers with its digital screening on Netflix. In three weeks, the film has managed to hit one of the top spots in the list of the most viewed films of 2025-2026. In its third week of streaming, the film secured a spot in the top 10 non-English films of the week on Netflix in 10 countries.

Helmed by Aanand L Rai, the film is said to be a spiritual sequel to Raanjhana and follows the love story of Mukti and Shankar. The official synopsis of the film says, “Shankar and Mukti’s intense love story unfolds against the backdrop of Delhi, exploring surrender and transformation through an all-consuming romance that heals, hurts, and changes them.”

Tere Ishk Mein OTT Verdict Week 3

As per the data by Netflix, Tere Ishk Mein, in its third week, garnered a viewership of 1.5 million on Netflix against 4 million viewing hours and secured the 8th spot in the globally trending list of top 10 non-English films on Netflix, which is ruled by Dhurandhar at number 1.

Check out the top 10 most-viewed Bollywood films on Netflix in 2025-2026. These films arrived on Netflix after a theatrical run.

Dhurandhar (2026): 15.8 Million Raid 2 (2025): 12.3 Million Haq (2026): 11.3 Million Saiyaara (2025): 10 Million Jolly LLB 3 (2025): 9.8 Million Tere Ishk Mein (2026): 9.7 Million Jaat (2025): 9.4 Million Deva (2025): 8.7 Million De De Pyaar De 2 (2026): 7.7 Million War 2 (2025): 6.9 Million

Tere Ishk Mein OTT Viewership Summary

Check out the three-week viewership of the romantic drama, its viewing hours, and global rank in that week, based on data provided by Netflix.

Week 1: 3.8 million | 10.5 million viewing hours | Rank 1

Week 2: 4.4 million | 12.1 million viewing hours | Rank 3

Week 2: 1.5 million | 4 million viewing hours | Rank 8

Total: 9.7 Million Views | 26.6 Million Viewing Hours

Note: The viewership numbers are the current official data given by Netflix for the weeks these films have claimed a spot in the top 10 non-English global charts, irrespective of the number of days or weeks they have been streaming on Netflix! The overall numbers will vary depending on the cumulative half-yearly viewership data provided by Netflix.

