Tere Ishk Mein, starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles, continues to impress everyone with its performance. After exceeding expectations on its opening day, the film experienced growth on its first Saturday, day 2, and pulled off another solid score on the board. While the performance in the overseas market is a bit underwhelming, the domestic run is compensating for it with an impressive sum. In the meantime, it is all set to reach its first milestone at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed report!

How much did Tere Ishk Mein earn at the worldwide box office in 2 days?

The Bollywood romantic drama is having good buzz on the ground level due to its intriguing trailer and hit songs. On top of that, it is now enjoying favorable word of mouth among its targeted audience. This is helping the film maintain its momentum. Yesterday, on day 2, it scored a solid 17.32 crores in India, showing a jump of 9.55% from day 1’s 15.81 crores.

Overall, Tere Ishk Mein has earned 33.13 crore net (Hindi and Tamil) at the Indian box office. Including GST, it equals 39.09 crore gross. Overseas, it has an estimated 4.3 crore gross so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 2-day worldwide box office collection stands at 43.39 crore gross.

Box office collection breakdown:

India net – 33.13 crores

India gross – 39.09 crores

Overseas gross – 4.3 crores

Worldwide gross – 43.39 crores

All set to reach its first milestone

With 43.39 crore gross in the kitty already, Tere Ishk Mein is inches away from reaching the 50 crore milestone globally. The half-century will be achieved today, and after accomplishing this task, the film will begin its journey towards the 100 crore club.

The Dhanush and Kriti Sanon starrer also has the potential to cross the 150 crore mark or exceed it, but everything depends on how Dhurandhar turns out. The romantic drama will suffer the heat if Dhurandhar receives appreciation for its content. For those who don’t know, Ranveer Singh-led spy action thriller will release next Friday (December 5).

