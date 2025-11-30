Dies Irae, starring Pranav Mohanlal in the lead role, has performed really well at the Indian box office and recently completed one month in theaters. Yes, the film completed its 30-day theatrical run yesterday, and so far, it has amassed a good total on the board. Expectedly, it has now slowed down, and the day-to-day collection has dropped below the 5 lakh mark. Also, with the OTT premiere around the corner, the film has entered its final stage of run. Keep reading for a detailed report!

How much did Dies Irae earn at the worldwide box office in 30 days?

The Mollywood horror thriller was released on October 31. It received positive reviews from critics, and among the audience, it garnered favorable word of mouth. Such a reception helped the film maintain a good pace at ticket windows and rake in a winning total. Speaking about the latest collection update, it scored just 3 lakh on the fifth Saturday, day 30, in India.

Overall, Dies Irae has earned an estimated 41.24 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic collection is 48.66 crores. Overseas, it has earned 33.4 crore gross so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 30-day worldwide box office stands at 82.06 crore gross.

Box office collection breakdown:

India net – 41.24 crores

India gross – 48.66 crores

Overseas gross – 33.4 crores

Worldwide gross – 82.06 crores

Budget and box office verdict

Dies Irae was reportedly made on a budget of 24 crores. Against this cost, it has earned 41.24 crore net so far, thus making a return on investment (ROI) of 17.24 crores. Calculated further, it equals 71.83% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a plus verdict at the Indian box office.

Box office summary:

Budget – 24 crores

India net collection – 41.24 crores

ROI – 17.24 crores

ROI% – 71.83%

Verdict – Plus

