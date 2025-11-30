Laalo – Krishna Sada Sahaayate, also known as Laalo, is refusing to slow down despite spending over 50 days in theaters. Even after facing several new releases, the film continues to enjoy its unprecedented run, especially among the Gujarati audience. In the latest development, the film has made history at the worldwide box office by becoming the first Gujarati film to enter the 100 crore club. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

Laalo makes history at the worldwide box office!

The Gujarati devotional drama was released theatrically on October 10 and recently completed a seven-week run. Even after spending so much time in theaters, there’s no sign of exhaustion, and the trend is still impressive. Riding high on extraordinary word of mouth, the film raked in a solid 1.65 crores on the 8th Saturday, day 51, in India, displaying a superb growth of 83.33% from day 50’s 90 lakh.

Overall, Laalo has earned an estimated 81.65 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 96.34 crore gross after including GST. Overseas, it has earned 5.9 crore gross so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 51-day worldwide box office collection stands at a mammoth 102.24 crore gross.

Box office collection breakdown:

India net – 81.65 crores

India gross – 96.34 crores

Overseas gross – 5.9 crores

Worldwide gross – 102.24 crores

By scoring a century, Laalo has made history by becoming the first Gujarati film to enter the 100 crore club globally. It’s really an unbelievable feat, and with some fuel still left in the tank, it’ll be interesting to see how far the film goes.

It’s an all-time blockbuster!

Reportedly, the Gujarati devotional drama was made on a shoestring budget of 50 lakh. Against this cost, it has managed to score 81.65 crore net so far at the Indian box office, thus enjoying a return on investment (ROI) of 81.15 crores. Calculated further, it equals 16230% returns. So, as per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a super-duper hit verdict.

Box office summary:

Budget – 50 lakh

India net collection – 81.65 crores

ROI – 81.15 crores

ROI% – 16230%

Verdict – Super-duper hit

