Andhra King Taluka, starring Ram Pothineni, Bhagyashri Borse, and Upendra, is having an underwhelming ride at the Indian box office. On the opening day, it scored above 4 crores and set the hope of rising over the 4-day extended opening weekend. However, after a fall on Friday, it failed to display the much-needed growth on Saturday, day 3, thus putting itself in danger. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

How much did Andhra King Taluka earn at the Indian box office in 3 days?

The Tollywood entertainer opened to decent reviews from critics, and the audience feedback is average to decent. However, the effect of the same is not visible at ticket windows, and there’s no urgency among the neutral audience. This resulted in a lack of a big jump on the first Saturday. As per Sacnilk, it earned an estimated 3.56 crores on day 3, displaying a slight jump from day 2’s 3.1 crores.

Overall, Andhra King Taluka has earned an estimated 10.81 crore net at the Indian box office. Including GST, the gross collection is around 12.75 crores. Today, another limited jump is expected, and the 4-day extended opening weekend is likely to close at just 14.61-14.81 crore net.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 4.15 crores

Day 2 – 3.1 crores

Day 3 – 3.56 crores

Total – 10.81 crores

Andhra King Taluka is in danger!

Andhra King Taluka was reportedly made on a budget of 56 crores, which is not a small number for a tier 2 actor in Tollywood. Against this number, the film must earn 56 crore net at the Indian box office to enter the safe zone and avoid the failure tag. However, considering the current trend in day-to-day collections, the Ram Pothineni starrer will struggle to reach its target collection.

The film is expected to recover around 26% of its budget during its first weekend, which is much less than expected.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Akhanda 2 Box Office Day 1: Nandamuri Balakrishna Starrer To Miss This Major Milestone Due To Lower Than Expected Buzz?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News