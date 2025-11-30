Akhanda 2, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead role, is just five days away from hitting theaters. After Pawan Kalyan’s OG, it’s the next and the last magnum opus of Tollywood in 2025. Considering the sequel factor, expectations are really high, but shockingly, the expected buzz is not visible on the ground as we approach the release date of December 5. In this scenario, it now appears that the film may miss one major milestone at the Indian box office on its opening day. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The upcoming Tollywood action drama is a sequel to Akhanda (2021). Despite COVID-19 hesitancy, the film performed well and emerged as a box office success. Following its theatrical success, it gained popularity on OTT. This naturally sparked an excitement for the sequel, leading to really high expectations. However, due to subpar promotional assets, the film has been unable to build solid hype around it.

Akhanda 2 fails to build the expected buzz on the ground

Akhanda 2 is Balayya’s most expensive film ever, with a reported budget of 200 crores. Despite a substantial budget, the production value and VFX work appear underwhelming, at least based on the teaser and trailer. Even if we set aside the technical aspects, the promotional assets lack the punch that could have significantly boosted the hype.

Overall, the level of buzz expected for Akhanda 2 is not present on the ground. It will still open big, but might not chase one major milestone it was expected to achieve earlier.

Likely to miss a half-century on day 1

Considering the goodwill of the first film, Akhanda 2 was expected to register a roaring collection at the Indian box office on day 1. It was a contender to score 50 crore net on the opening day, thus becoming Nandamuri Balakrishna‘s first film to open at 50 crore net in India. However, now the milestone looks out of reach. Let’s hope the film gains momentum in the final days before it arrives in theaters.

