They Call Him OG, also known as OG, has wrapped up its theatrical run. Starring Pawan Kalyan, Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Mohan, Prakash Raj, and others in key roles, it began its run on a high note but ultimately failed to make a significant impact. The good thing is that it emerged as Pawan’s highest-grossing film ever at the worldwide box office, but on the whole, the film underperformed considering its huge potential. Keep reading for a detailed closing collection report!

Reception of the film

The Tollywood action thriller was theatrically released on September 25, 2025. It opened to mixed reviews from critics. While it was praised for its elevations and the presentation of Pawan Kalyan, the film faced criticism for its underwhelming and predictable proceedings. Even among the ticket-buying audience, it fared with mixed word of mouth.

How much did OG earn at the worldwide box office?

Backed by superb buzz on the ground level, OG kicked off its Indian box office journey on a rocking note with 84.75 crores coming on the opening day (including paid previews). However, after such a promising start, the film experienced a significant decline and lost its momentum much sooner than expected. Eventually, it settled for an underwhelming domestic lifetime collection of 194.05 crore net. Including GST, it earned 228.97 crore gross.

In the overseas market, the Pawan Kalyan starrer emerged as a big success. It concluded its run at 65.25 crore gross. Combining this with the Indian gross, the closing collection at the worldwide box office stands at 294.22 crore gross. As we can see, it just missed the 300 crore milestone. With a little push, it would have been a debut 300 crore grosser for the superstar.

Box office collection breakdown:

India net – 194.05 crores

India gross – 228.97 crores

Overseas gross – 65.25 crores

Worldwide gross – 294.22 crores

Box office verdict of the film

Based on the domestic collection, OG ended its run with a losing verdict. Reportedly, the film was made on a budget of 250 crores. Against this cost, it needed a net collection of 250 crore net in India to avoid being a failure, but it failed to do so. It suffered a deficit of 55.95 crores.

Box office summary:

Budget – 250 crores

India net collection – 194.05 crores

Deficit – 55.95 crores

Verdict – Losing

