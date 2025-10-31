Kantara Chapter 1, starring Rishab Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, and Gulshan Devaiah in key roles, continues to mint moolah at the Indian box office. With several new releases arriving in theatres, its pace has slowed down, but still, its streak of achieving exciting feats is refusing to slow down. On the fourth Thursday, day 29, the film entered the 600 crore club at the Indian box office, thus coming a step closer to becoming the highest-grossing film of 2025. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

How much did Kantara Chapter 1 earn at the Indian box office in 29 days?

The Kannada magnum opus managed to earn close to 40 crores during the fourth week. During the fourth weekend, it did business of 18.9 crores. On the fourth Monday, day 26, it earned 3.25 crores. It was followed by 3.8 crores on day 27. On day 28, it added another 2.65 crores to the kitty. On day 29, it amassed an estimated 2.38 crores. Overall, the film earned 37.58 crores during the fourth week.

Speaking about the total collection, Kantara Chapter 1 has earned an estimated 601.68 crore net (all languages) at the Indian box office in 29 days. Including GST, the gross collection stands at 709.98 crores.

Indian box office breakdown:

Week 1 (8-day) – 337.4 crores

Week 2 – 147.85 crores

Week 3 – 78.85 crores

Week 4 – 37.58 crores

Total – 601.68 crores

As we can see, Kantara Chapter 1 has comfortably entered the 600 crore club. With this, it has become the second Kannada film to achieve this feat, following KGF Chapter 2.

Needs less than 14 crores to become 2025’s top grosser

For those who don’t know, Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava is the highest-grossing film of 2025 at the Indian box office, with a net collection of 615.39 crores. Now, Chhaava is in danger as the Rishab Shetty starrer needs only 13.71 crores to become the top grosser of the year. The feat is likely to be accomplished by the end of the fifth weekend.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Baahubali – The Epic Worldwide Box Office: Creates Havoc With Premieres, SS Rajamouli’s Film Sets A Historic Feat!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News