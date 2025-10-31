The latter half of 2025 has taken an unexpected turn for the US box office as big Hollywood films are falling behind while anime movies continue to take the lead. After Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle ruled both American and global theaters for more than a month, another title has stepped into the spotlight. Chainsaw Man: The Reze Arc has arrived and is showing the same level of control over the box office.

Chainsaw Man: The Reze Arc Leads The Charts

Released on October 24, The Reze Arc has stayed at the number one spot in the US daily charts for an entire week. Its run has left behind several Hollywood productions currently playing in theaters. The film has earned $23.4 million in the US so far, with $1.6 million collected on Wednesday alone, as per Box Office Mojo. That number came with only a 21% drop from Tuesday, and it even outperformed the re-release of Twilight, which opened with $1.5 million.

Chainsaw Man: The Reze Arc Box Office Summary

North America – $23.4m

International – $43.4m

Worldwide – $66.8m

Breaking Records For International Films

Wednesday’s strong showing pushed The Reze Arc to record the third biggest Wednesday non-opening day ever for any international film in the US. The only two titles ahead of it are Pokemon The Movie 2000 with $1.7 million and Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle with $3.7 million. This achievement further proves how firmly the movie has gripped the American audience.

Expected To Surpass Dragon Ball Super: Broly

At the current pace, Chainsaw Man: The Reze Arc is expected to surpass Dragon Ball Super: Broly’s domestic total of $30 million by the end of this weekend. Although it still lags far behind Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, which became the highest-grossing international non-Hollywood film in the US, The Reze Arc has carved out its own place in history. Its steady rise shows that anime continues to be a force reshaping the box office in ways few had predicted.

