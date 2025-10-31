Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Thamma has concluded its 10-day-long extended debut week. The romantic-horror comedy has clocked the 5th highest opening week of 2025 in Bollywood, surpassing Sikandar and many other biggies. Scroll below for the day 10 box office report!

Thamma Box Office Collection Day 10

According to the estimates, Thamma added 3.75 crores to the kitty on day 10. It is maintaining a good hold during the mid-week blues, despite constant competition from Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat and Kantara Chapter 1. Starting today, Baahubali – The Epic has also joined the box office battle!

The overall earnings at the Indian box office surges to 123.25 crores. Thamma is now less than 7 crores away from beating Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna’s Sikandar and entering the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2025. Including taxes, its gross earnings stand at 145.43 crores.

Check out the extended week 1 daily breakdown (net collection):

Day 1 – 25.11 crores

Day 2 – 19.23 crores

Day 3 – 14.45 crores

Day 4 – 12.66 crores

Day 5 – 16 crores

Day 6 – 16.05 crores

Day 7 – 5.2 crores *

* Day 8 – 6.5 crores *

* Day 9 – 4.3 crores*

Day 10 – 3.75 crores*

Total – 123.25 crores

Beats Sikandar in extended opening week!

Maddock Films strategised the Thamma release in a brilliant way. It arrived in theatres on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, coinciding with Diwali. Not only did the romantic horror comedy enjoy a boost due to the festive holidays, but it also got an extended opening week of 10 days.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s film has surpassed Sikandar to record the 5th highest opening week of 2025 in Bollywood. It also threw Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 3 (74 crores) out of the top 10.

Check out the top 10 opening week collections of 2025 in Bollywood:

Chaava: 225.28 crores War 2: 209.1 crores (8 days) Saiyaara: 175.25 crores Housefull 5: 133.58 crores Thamma: 123.25 crores (10 days) Sikandar: 115 crores Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi): 110.1 crores (8 days) Sky Force: 99.70 crores Raid 2: 98.89 crores (8 days) Sitaare Zameen Par: 88.46 crores

Thamma Box Office Summary (10 days)

India net: 123.25 crores

India gross: 145.43 crores

*estimates, official figures awaited.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Baahubali – The Epic Box Office Day 1: Misses Game Changer But Makes A Smashing Entry Into Top 10 Telugu Morning Occupancies Of 2025!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News