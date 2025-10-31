There has been a huge anticipation around Baahubali – The Epic release worldwide. The remastered version of Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: Conclusion has finally made its way to theatres today. Prabhas and SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster has made a fantastic entry into the top 10 morning occupancies of 2025 in Tollywood. Scroll below for the day 1 box office update!

Baahubali – The Epic Box Office Day 1 Morning Occupancy

According to Sacnilk, Baahubali – The Epic registered a whopping occupancy of 53.02% during the morning shows today. It remained the #1 choice of audience among all Indian releases at the ticket windows, including Thamma and Kantara Chapter 1, among others.

Prabhas and Anushka Shetty starrer is setting all new benchmarks at the box office, not only for Telugu re-releases but also for Tollywood releases of 2025. It has performed much better than Nagarjuna, Dhanush, and Rashmika Mandanna’s Kuberaa, which registered a morning occupancy of 45.32% on day 1. It also outperformed Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1, which had registered admissions of 45.32% on its opening day in the Telugu belt.

Enters the top 10 morning occupancies of 2025 at the Telugu box office

The streak of success has just started. Baahubali – The Epic made a smashing entry into the top 10 Tollywood occupancies of 2025 during the morning shows on day 1. It missed Game Changer (55.82%) by an inch but held the 9th spot by surpassing Thandel (47.04%).

Take a look at the 10 highest morning occupancies among Telugu releases of 2025:

HIT 3: 79.57% They Call Him OG: 71.15% Sankranthiki Vasthunam: 70.06% Kingdom: 63.56% Hari Hara Veera Mallu: 63.52% Daaku Maharaaj: 59.89% Mirai: 57% Game Changer: 55.82% Baahubali – The Epic: 53.02% Thandel: 47.04%

Set for a record-breaking opening!

Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion had set never-before-seen records at the Tollywood box office. Prabhas and SS Rajamouli’s The Epic will continue the legacy with immense buzz all across. It is confirmed to clock the highest opening ever for a Telugu re-release at the worldwide box office by surpassing Ghilli (8 crores).

