Mahesh Babu’s Athadu has created history, with the film re-arriving in the theaters on Saturday, August 9, on the ocassion of the superstar’s birthday. The action thriller has closed its advance ticket sales on BMS on a roaring note, hinting at promising numbers in the opening weekend!

Mahesh Babu Changes History!

Mahesh Babu has changed the history of Telugu re-releases on BMS, as it registers the fifth biggest pre-sales for a Telugu re-release on BMS. Mahesh Babu surpassed Arya 2’s 103K ticket sales, taking the fifth spot in the list.

Athadu Re-Release Box Office Pre-Sales

The final pre-sales for Athadu’s re-release were recorded at 111K tickets on BMS. Interestingly, this is the seventh biggest ticket pre-sales on BMS for an Indian re-release ever. While it stayed below Sanam Teri Kasam’s re-release ticket pre-sales, it surpassed Arya 2, Ghilli, and Salaar in particular!

Check out the top 10 ticket pre-sales for an Indian film on BMS with its re-release.

Interstellar: 234K Khaleja: 193K Gabbar Singh: 175K Murari: 166K Businessman: 145K Sanam Teri Kasam: 134K Athadu: 111K Arya 2: 103K Salaar: 102K Ghilli: 88K

Athadu Re-Release Day 1 Ticket Sales

On the opening day, the action thriller starring Mahesh Babu and Trisha Krishnan, has managed to register a ticket sales of 13.4K on BMS from 8 AM to 3 PM. Originally, the film was released on August 10, 2005, and it is re-released 20 years later, a day earlier, on Mahesh Babu’s birthday. Trivikram Srinivas won the Best Director Nandi Award for the film and it earned a gross collection of 22 crore worldwide upon its initial release in 2005.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Telugu Films Of 2025.

Must Read: Coolie Box Office BMS Sales: Rajinikanth Opens To A Tsunami Selling 15.7K Tix Every Single Hour Since In The First 24 Hrs!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News