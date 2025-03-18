The re-release of the Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane starrer Sanam Teri Kasam on February 7, 2025 was a huge success. Such that, te film went onto become the highest grossing re-release in India. However, it is not a hidden fact that when the film was released originally on February 5, 2016, it was not a huge success at the box office. Now, in an exclusive chat with Koimoi, the directors of the film, Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru opened up about the reason behind the same.

The director-duo revealed to us that the major reason about Sanam Teri Kasam not reaching a large portion of the audience was because the film was not promoted and marketed properly. Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru also recalled being taken a dig at the studio which was responsible for promoting the film. They said, “The studio betrayed us. Aapko Hum Kya Bataye, Hum Bol Chuke Hain But Aapke Platform Mein Bol Dete Hai Ki Jab Hum Picture Leke Jaa Rahe They, Toh Woh Bol Rahe They Ki Aap Kyu Hamare Paas Baar Baar Aa Rahe Ho Ye Kehte Huye Ki Kisi Ko Aata Nahi Hai, Better Promote Karo? Aapne Koi Masterpiece Banayi Hai? Aap Koi Bhansali Ho?”

They also recalled the studio taking a dig at the casting of Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane in Sanam Teri Kasam. The director duo added, “Aap Kya Leke Aaye Ho? Na Aap Ki Cast Achi Hai, Na Aapki Picture Okay Hain. Jitna Hum Promote Kar Rahe Hain, Woh Kaafi Hai Aapki Picture Ke Liye Jo Ki Kuch Bhi Nahi Hai.”

Radhika Rao went on to say, “So when the intent of the studio was to not support it so I can’t blame the audience. Main Yeh Bol Sakti Thi Ki Hum Sab Ne Bohot Mehnat Ki, Bohot Promote Kiya And Sab Tak Pohochayi Khabar. So the only reason Vinay and I believe that the movie did not do well because nobody knew about its release back then. Its like Jungle Mein Mor Naacha, Kissne Dekha? Lekin Jab Woh Mor Tha, Jab Woh Dusre Platforms Mein Gaya, Sabne Realize Kiya Ki Yeh Toh Mor Tha.”

The directors concluded that they were not having to rely on any publicity when the film was re-released on February 7, 2025. Radhika Rao further said, “Everyone loved the film, everyone was a fan. It had a cult status They had asked for the movie to be released and Hume Daante They in our Dms.”

Radhika humorously added how many Sanam Teri Kasam fans apologized to her and Vinay Sapru for not watching the movie in 2016. She added how the fans assured her that this time they will watch the movie and fill up the theatres. She went on to say, “I don’t like to say that the audience has changed, I don’t like to say that the times have changed. I just want to believe that there was a film called Sanam Teri Kasam so the minute they knew that the movie has been re-released, they went to watch it.”

The Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane starrer registered ticket sales of 88K on the first day of its re-release. It became the highest grossing re-release in India by amassing 35.55 crores. It surpassed the likes of Tumbbad, Ghilli and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani which were also re-released to achieve this milestone.

