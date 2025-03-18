Bollywood’s talented hunk Pankaj Tripathi has always mesmerized fans with his phenomenal performances. Now, his daughter, Aashi Tripathi, is set to carry forward the legacy as she makes her acting debut with the music video RANG DAARO. This milestone not only signals the start of Aashi’s career in the entertainment sector but also becomes an emotional and proud moment for the Tripathi family.

Aashi Tripathi’s Debut in Rang Daaro

For those yet to watch, Rang Daaro is a beautiful music video of a soulful song that showcases the blend of love and art. The song by Mainak Bhattacharya and Sanjana Ramnarayan is a poetic story told through lyrics about passion and love. Additionally, Abhinav R Kaushik has composed the music.

In the video, Aashi Tripathi portrays a painter’s muse, gracefully bringing the song’s emotions to life. Despite this being her debut project, Aashi’s confidence and natural screen presence make her stand out.

Since its release, Rang Daaro has gained massive traction, amassing over 655K views in just four days. With a runtime of 2 minutes and 30 seconds, the video showcases Aashi’s promising acting skills, marking an impressive first step into the industry.

Parental Pride and Support

The debut of Aashi has been a moment of immense pride for the Tripathi family. Reflecting on his daughter’s achievement, Pankaj expressed his emotions, saying, “Seeing Aashi on screen was an emotional and proud moment for both of us. She has always been passionate about performing arts, and watching her deliver such natural expressions in her first project was truly special. If this is her first step, I can’t wait to see where her journey takes her..”

Pankaj Tripathi’s wife, Mridula, also shared her sentiments, highlighting the importance of aligning Aashi’s projects with her artistic sensibilities. She remarked, “When the opportunity came, I wanted to ensure that Aashi did something that aligned with her artistic sensibilities. Rang Daaro is a beautiful, soulful project, and seeing her bring the emotions to life on screen was heartwarming. We are excited to see her grow and find her own path in this industry.”

With such strong support from her family and an impressive debut, Aashi Tripathi is surely a name to watch out for!

What’s Next For Aashi Tripathi?

While Rang Daaro is just the beginning, fans are now eager to know what’s next for Aashi. Will she follow her father’s footsteps into Bollywood? Will she explore acting in films or web series? Only time will tell. For now, her debut in Rang Daaro is winning hearts, and audiences can’t wait to see more of her talent in the future.

Check out the beautiful song below:

