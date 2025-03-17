This Friday, the ticket windows will be packed as Prabhas fans will gather in large numbers for the Salaar re-release. The action drama is roaring loud in advance booking sales and has already surpassed Tumbbad and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’s ticket sales. Scroll below for the latest box office update!

Salaar Re-Release Advance Booking (4 days to go)

As per the latest box office update, Salaar has sold a whopping 50K+ tickets for its re-release opening day. In the last 24 hours, over 6.32K tickets have been booked on BookMyShow. It is already garnering more interest than the current Bollywood releases, Crazxy and The Diplomat.

Beats Tumbbad re-release pre-sales

Sohum Shah led Tumbbad witnessed one of the widest re-releases in the history of Indian cinema. It sold 33,000 tickets on BookMyShow via advance booking for day 1. Prabhas starrer is 4 days away from its return to the theatre screens, but it has already registered 51% higher sales.

Salaar has also surpassed Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, which sold 41.52K tickets on BMS via pre-sales for the opening day.

Salaar vs Sanam Teri Kasam Advance Booking

Sanam Teri Kasam is now the highest-grossing re-release in India. It made a fantastic opening at the box office. Released on February 7, 2025, Harshvardhan Rane starrer registered ticket sales of 88K via pre-sales for day 1.

Salaar has ample time to achieve that milestone, and given the strong buzz, it is set to create history! Prabhas starrer will then aim to earn over 35 crores in its re-run to become the highest-grossing re-run in India.

Check out the highest-grossing re-releases in India:

Sanam Teri Kasam – 35.55 crores *

* Tumbbad – 38 crores

Ghilli – 27 crores

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani – 26 crores

Titanic – 18 crores

*estimates, final figures awaited.

Salaar is re-releasing on March 21, 2025. It will probably enjoy 10 days of run, until the arrival of Sikandar on Eid.

