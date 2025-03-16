Salman Khan’s Sikandar is the next big release in Bollywood. It is expected to make the Eid celebrations bigger and better with some earth-shattering box office collections! AR Murugadoss’ directorial will compete against Stree 2, RRR, and others to land among the top 10 post-Covid footfalls. Scroll below for the exciting analysis.

Pushpa 2 rules!

No points for guessing, Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa 2 enjoyed a record-breaking spree in India. It is the highest-grossing film in the domestic circuit, with lifetime collections of 1265.97 crores. And that wouldn’t have happened if it hadn’t surpassed every Indian film to garner staggering footfalls.

Pushpa 2 has surpassed SS Rajamouli’s RRR, Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD, and Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan to score the highest footfalls in the post-Covid era. It witnessed ticket sales of around 6.30-6.50 crores. No other Indian film managed to achieve the six crore mark!

Take a look at the highest footfalls of Indian films at the post-Covid box office:

Pushpa 2: 6.30-6.50 crores KGF Chapter 2: 5.10 crores RRR: 4.50 crores Jawan: 3.80 crores Kalki 2898 AD: 3.60 crores Pathaan: 3.45 crores Gadar 2: 3.40 crores Stree 2: 3.20 crores Animal: 3 crores Chhaava: 2.75 crore+ (still running)

Sikandar Box Office Potential

In order to enter the top 10, Sikandar will have to register footfalls of at least 2.75 crore+. It is to be noted that Chhaava is yet to conclude its theatrical run, so the final ticket sales may go much higher.

Another interesting factor is that all the films featured in the Top 10 have made box office collections of over 500 crores. Is it now to be seen whether Salman Khan’s Sikandar joins their league!

AR Murugadoss’ directorial is coming on Eid. It is expected to cross 150 crore in the first three days. If the content clicks, only the sky will be the limit for the action drama post the Eid festivities conclude. Fingers crossed!

