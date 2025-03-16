John Abraham starrer The Diplomat has witnessed minimal growth on its first Saturday. The word-of-mouth is favorable, but despite the weekend, the footfalls have not been upto the mark. Is it the Chhaava impact? Scroll below for the box office update on day 2.

A silent Saturday!

Shivam Nair’s directorial began on a good note, earning almost 2X of the predictions. Of course, it was much lower than John Abraham standards but the opening day was good, considering the negligent pre-release buzz. Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava is also roaring loud and undoubtely stealing its thunder.

On day 2, The Diplomat added 4.68 crores to its box office collections. It showed a growth of 16% compared to 4.03 crores earned on the opening day. The overall earnings now stand at 8.71 crores.

The Diplomat vs Vedaa

Last year, John Abraham arrived on the big screens on Independence Day. He collaborated with Nikkhil Advani on the action drama Vedaa, co-starring Sharvari. It enjoyed a four-day extended weekend but ended up its box office run as a flop.

It made a decent opening with 6.75 crores coming in. There was a huge drop in box office collections after Independence Day, with only 1.75 crores added to the kitty on day 2. Vedaa made total earnings of 8.50 crores in the first two days.

In comparison, The Diplomat is slow but steady. It has managed to accumulate slightly better earnings than Vedaa. Hopefully, it will maintain a good hold at the box office in its first week and surpass its lifetime collections soon.

More about The Diplomat

The political action thriller also features Sharib Hashmi, Sadia Khateeb, Kumud Mishra, and Revathy, among others, in pivotal roles.

It is co-produced by JA Entertainment and T-Series.

