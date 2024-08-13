Vedaa Director Nikkhil Advani Reveals Why The John Abraham Starrer’s Release Was Really Pushed From July 12 To August 15

John Abraham and Sharvari’s action drama Vedaa is set to hit theaters on Independence Day, where it will face tough competition from Stree 2 and Khel Khel Mein. This three-way clash could have been avoided if Vedaa had been released on its originally scheduled date of July 12th. However, the makers chose to push the release date to August 15th.

While it was initially reported that a delay in certification from the CBFC was the reason behind the film’s postponement, director Nikkhil Advani has now revealed that pushing Vedaa’s release date was a strategic decision.

Nikkhil Advani Says Vedaa’s Release Was Not Postponed Due to the CBFC

Nikkhil Advani had previously mentioned that Vedaa was screened for the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) on June 25th, but the board decided to form a revising committee to review the film due to its dark tone. The film was eventually passed with a U/A certificate after nine cuts. While fans speculated that the delay at the CBFC’s end caused the film’s postponement from July 12th to August 15th, Advani clarified that the change in release date was a conscious choice.

In an interview with India Today, the filmmaker explained that he anticipated the possibility of the film encountering issues with the CBFC. “There’s a process and certain protocols that you need to follow, and we knew that—that’s why we applied eight weeks in advance,” he stated.

Advani further added that he selected August 15th as the release date for Vedaa because Independence Day is an ideal time to release a film, as evidenced by the success of his previous collaborations with John Abraham. “It was not postponed from July 12th to August 15th because of the censors. August 15th is the best time to release a film. ‘Satyamev Jayate’ and ‘Batla House’ were both released on August 15th, so third time lucky,” he said in the interview. Advani served as a producer on Satyamev Jayate (2018) and as a director on Batla House (2019).

Inspired by real events, Vedaa tells the story of a woman (Sharvari) who fights against a repressive system with the support of a man (John Abraham) who finds his true self while helping her. The film also stars Abhishek Banerjee and Tamannaah Bhatia in pivotal roles, along with Ashish Vidyarthi, Kumud Mishra, and Rajendra Chawla.

