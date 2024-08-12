From Bollywood, three big films are arriving this Independence Day, but Stree 2 seems to be a clear winner by a mile of distance. So, technically, it’s going to be a close battle between the other two releases: Vedaa and Khel Khel Mein. This isn’t the first time both John Abraham and Akshay Kumar will clash at ticket windows, so there’s an excitement among box office enthusiasts. Let’s find out how their films have fared so far in day 1 advance booking.

In the past, John and Akshay locked horns with each other a couple of times on Independence Day. Back in 2018, Gold and Satyameva Jayate clashed at the box office, and while both films were successful, it was Akshay’s Gold that had higher collections. Similarly, in 2019, Mission Mangal and Batla House clashed, and both turned out to be commercial successes. However, once again, Akshay’s film enjoyed higher collections.

Now, it’s the third Independence Day clash between John Abraham and Akshay Kumar, but this time, it seems that John will defeat Akshay, as far as the day 1 advance booking trend is concerned. As per the latest update, Vedaa has sold tickets worth 19.25 lakh gross (excluding blocked seats) at the Indian box office for the opening day.

Coming to Khel Khel Mein, the film is lagging much behind and as of 1 pm, it has sold tickets worth 10 lakh gross (excluding blocked seats) across the nation for the opening day. This is much lower and it’s 92.5% less than Vedaa’s ticket sales.

Keeping the comparison fair, it is to be noted that the advance booking for Khel Khel Mein commenced yesterday, while Vedaa went live with its pre-sales on Saturday. From here, both films still have 3 days to go, so it’ll be interesting to see where they reach before the big release on Independence Day.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

