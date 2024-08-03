Vedaa Trailer Impact At Box Office Day 1: John Abraham & Sharvari Wagh's Action Drama To Leave Its Mark In A Three-Way Clash!

After the super successful Pathaan, John Abraham is geared up to treat his fans with his big-screen extravaganza. The actor is coming up next with Vedaa, and considering the track record of his Independence Day releases, the film is expected to do wonders at the Indian box office despite two more big films arriving on the same date. Recently, the trailer of the film was unveiled and response has been positive so far. Keep reading to know more!

John was last seen in Pathaan, which was released in January 2023. So, he’s returning to the big screen after a gap of one and a half years. The action genre is John’s forte, and he always uses this element in almost every film. Still, he tries to give something new by choosing different subjects, and even his upcoming biggie promises to offer something new to the audience.

The trailer of Vedaa was unveiled on 1 August, and so far, it has met with a positive response from viewers. As of now, the trailer is trending at #13 on YouTube, and it has received 143K likes so far with 3.68 million views. Whatever content has been shown in the promo has hit the right chords among the viewers, and appreciation is coming in for the subject, which deals with evils of society like casteism.

The action choreography, execution, and background score are being hailed by the viewers. Portrayals of John Abraham, Sharvari Wagh, and Abhishek Banerjee are also being appreciated. On the whole, the trailer has done its job of creating excitement around the film.

Vedaa is scheduled to release on 15 August, alongside two more big films: Stree 2 and Khel Khel Mein. So, it’s going to be a three-way clash at the Indian box office. Still, the John Abraham starrer will leave its mark, as it is expected to witness good occupancy in the mass centers on Independence Day. So, as of now, the film is expected to earn 7-9 crores on day 1.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates & stories!

Must Read: Prabhas At Box Office: Makers Spent 2100 Crores Budget In Post-Baahubali 2 Phase, Only To Suffer A Shocking Loss Of 16% Despite Kalki 2898 AD’s 600 Crore+ Glory

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News