Kalki 2898 AD has completed five weeks at the box office with triumph. Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer is bringing around one crore each day, despite massive competition at the ticket windows. It is in the last leg of its theatrical run but only 19 crores away from becoming the fifth highest-grossing Indian film worldwide. Will it be able to beat Pathaan and achieve that milestone? Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

Nag Ashwin’s directorial has been a record-breaking film in many ways. It has surpassed and created many milestones in India and overseas markets like North America. In the domestic market, it is the fourth highest-grossing film of all time and has surpassed the earnings of Animal, Baahubali: The Beginning, and Gadar 2, among others.

Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection (Worldwide)

After 36 days, Prabhas starrer has accumulated around 642.45 crores net in India, which converts to about 758.09 crores in gross collections. It has added 283.44 crores from overseas markets. Kalki 2898 AD currently stands at 1041.53 crores gross at the worldwide box office.

When it comes to the Top 10 highest-grossing Indian films at the worldwide box office, Kalki 2898 AD currently holds the seventh spot. It is ahead of Bajrangi Bhaijaan (915 crores), Animal (910.72 crores), and Secret Superstar (902.92 crores).

Will Kalki beat Pathaan?

The next big aim is Pathaan, with worldwide gross collections of 1060.43 crores. Prabhas starrer has slowed down at the box office since it is close to concluding its theatrical run. But there is a chance that this milestone could be achieved!

To begin with, there is no major competition at the box office. Indian 2 and Sarfira witnessed a downward graph soon after their big release on July 12, 2024. There were also two big releases this Friday – Ulajh and Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, but both are struggling to bring in footfalls. These factors, along with decent collections from the overseas markets, could very well help Nag Ashwin’s film boost its collections.

The next big storm is on Independence Day, as five biggies will be battling at the Indian box office – Stree 2, Khel Khel Mein, Vedaa, Double iSmart, and Thangalaan. It is until then Prabhas’ film has the scope to rise and shine.

