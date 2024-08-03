Shah Rukh Khan is known, loved, and followed by fans worldwide. He has a massive fanbase in the United Arab Emirates, and the proof of it is his two films featuring among the Top 10 highest footfalls of all time in the UAE. Mind you, SRK’s films are competing with Marvel biggies like Spider-Man: No Way Home, Avengers: Infinity Wars, and others. Scroll below for a detailed box office analysis.

SRK went through a rough phase when he witnessed back-to-back disappointments with films like Jab Harry Met Sejal and Zero. He took a hiatus from Bollywood to introspect his script choices and made a smashing comeback with Pathaan in 2023. He continued his streak of success with Jawan and Dunki in the same year.

Pathaan footfalls in UAE

In UAE, Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan has recorded the highest footfalls ever for an Indian film. The Siddharth Anand directorial has registered a whopping 374.5K admissions. It ranks #2 in the overall list and is only behind Marvel’s 2019 blockbuster outing, Avengers: Endgame.

As per Nishit Shaw, Avengers: Endgame has the highest ticket sales in the UAE. Take a look at the top 10 below:

Avengers: Endgame: 4.43 lakhs Pathaan: 3.74 lakhs Jawan: 3.56 lakhs Baahubali 2: 3.46 lakhs Furious 7: 3.38 lakhs Sultan: 3.25 lakhs Avengers: Infinity War: 3.09 lakhs The Fate of the Furious (Fast & Furious 8): 3.06 lakhs Leo: 3 lakhs Spider-Man: No Way Home: 2.70 lakhs

Shah Rukh Khan has two films in the Top 10

As can be seen from the list above, Shah Rukh Khan is the only Indian actor to have as many as two films on the list. If that’s not enough, both of these films are ranked among Top 3 footfalls — Pathaan and Jawan.

The other Indian films in the list are Baahubali 2 (#4), Sultan (#6), and Leo (#3).

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

