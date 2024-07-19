Kalki 2898 AD is a force to reckon with in the North American markets. In 22 days, the epic dystopian film has surpassed the 150 crore mark. It is the second film to have achieved that feat after Baahubali 2. Now, Prabhas is all set to beat himself to recreate records at the overseas box office. Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

The opening numbers hinted that Prabhas starrer would achieve great heights in the USA/ Canada markets. It initially competed with RRR to score the best opening of all time. But today, Kalki has surpassed biggies like Jawan, Animal, Salaar, and Baahubali, among others, to become the second-highest Indian grosser in North America.

Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection (North America)

As per the latest box office update, Prabhas starrer has achieved the 150 crore mark in the USA/ Canada arena. This massive feat has been achieved with its entry into the fourth week. In the coming days, it is expected to reach the top spot, which is currently conquered by Baahubali 2.

Currently, Baahubali 2, with box office collections of 183.40 crores, is the highest-grossing Indian film in North America. Kalki 2898 AD is behind with only 33.40 crores, and that feat is expected to be achieved in the coming days.

Kalki 2898 AD Worldwide Collections

After 22 days, Nag Ashwin‘s directorial has amassed a total of 605.10 crores net at the Indian box office, which is about 714.01 crores gross. With 274 crores more coming from overseas markets, the worldwide collections surge to 988.01 crores gross. All eyes are on the 1000 crore club!

Released on June 27, 2024, Kalki also stars Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani, Kamal Haasan and Brahmanandam in pivotal roles.

